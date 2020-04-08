Do-It-Yourself Face Masks: What materials work best?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, the CDC is recommending that everyone wear a face covering if you have to go out in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

When making a do-it-yourself mask, what materials work best? Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Novant Health says any type of cotton material is sufficient.

“You could use a cotton kitchen towel or an old t-shirt would be adequate. But regardless of what material you pick, doubling it up, tripling it up and quadrupling the material will actually add additional filtration capability.”

Dr. Brauning says when in doubt over your fabric, do a “light test.”

“The sunlight shining through can kind of simulate what, um, air will filter through your mask. So, if you have a really thin material and sunlight easily comes through, then it’s likely that air particles will also make it through easily.”

So do you need a coffee or vacuum filter to help keep out germs? Dr. Brauning says there is no evidence that specifically a coffee filter is going to be more effective than just another layer of fabric.

Dr. Brauning says fit is extremely important. She says you want to make sure that your face covering seals around your nose, the sides of your face and chin so that air does not come through.

It’s important to remember that wearing a face mask is by no means 100 percent effective. It’s an added level of security, to be used with social distancing and regular handwashing.