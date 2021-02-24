‘Dimmer switch’: NC begins return to normalcy as Gov. Cooper plans to life stay-at-home order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Is this the beginning of the end of the major COVID restrictions? North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is easing restrictions that have been in place for almost a year.

The announcement itself was not that much of susprise. If you’ve been paying attention lately to the COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations, they have gone down significantly from their highs, around Thanksgiving and Christmas, and that part of the reason they’re letting places open up for more people.

The easing of restrictions likely won’t affect daily life, but it will affect, and likely give you more options, on things outside the home.

As Gov. Cooper put it, it’s a ‘dimmer switch’ that is slowly allowing more light in.

“Today’s action is a show of confidence and trust,” Gov. Cooper said Wednesday.

It’s an easing of restrictions with the modified stay at home order and curfew going away. The big things affected by the new orders are stores, restaurants, and gyms, which will be at half capacity, along with bars, who will remain at 30 percent capacity, but will now be able to have indoor service.

“I think people will need to keep up with the 3ws as we move forward,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

It’s an encouraging sign and something that has been in the works for a while because of lower hospitalizations and COVID-19 case counts.

“Fewer people are getting sick, fewer are needing a hospital,” Cooper said.

And while numbers are good there, this is also coming despite other numbers showing that social distancing has leveled off and that people are resuming life as normal, although with a mask.

State health officials say the changes not be taken for granted. Especially with COVID variants still among the public and they’re also still encouraging remote work at every level.

“If you get work remotely and get your work done, it’s better than an office settings,” Cooper said.

The easing of restrictions also means two big things for Charlotte sports fans: Large indoor sports events will be at 15 percent capacity, meaning more fans for Hornets games and Truist Field and the Charlotte Motor Speedway will also hold more fans in the stands.

State health officials say they are approaching this easing of restrictions with caution because there could be another rise in case counts in the near future.

We saw surges during Thanksgiving and Christmas. The next surge they’re worried about is Spring Break. They’re asking people to be responsible with their plans.