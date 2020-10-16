‘Digital blackface’: Twitter takes down fake accounts claiming to be Black Trump supporters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several fake Twitter accounts posing as Black Trump supporters have been popping up recently, gaining tremendous traction among thousands, then disappearing.

It’s being called ‘digital black face,’ and Twitter has already taken down a small network of those fake accounts.

Athe forefront to spot them is a Clemson professor who studies disinformation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“These messages picked up a real astounding number of retweets very quickly,” digital researcher Darren Linvil said.

Linvil started seeing an unusual spike in twitter traffic recently of Black republicans supporting President Donald Trump.

“Clearly fake accounts using a lot of common language and common messaging, he said.

The accounts are stealing the images of real Black Americans from news stories and other places on the web and using those images to represent themselves in authentically.

Linvil and his team have been doing this type of digital forensics since 2016 when foreign interference disrupted the peaceful election process. In this case he tracked some 30 fake accounts or trolls back to the source.

Can you spot what’s real and what’s not online? Clemson offers a quiz where you can examine images of real social media content and decide whether it’s from a legitimate account or an internet troll. Click here to learn more.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE