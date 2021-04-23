SpaceX rocket launch seen over the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The SpaceX rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center was seen across the Carolinas Friday. Crew members aboard the Dragon spacecraft will spend six months aboard the International Space Station conducting research and testing.

The brilliant light of the Falcon 9 reusable rockets lit up the morning sky as early risers wondered what exactly they were looking at.

“I don’t know what that is… that’s a plane?”

Tim Brown took the dog out and found himself staring at a gleaming light streaking across the morning sky in West Charlotte.

Brown said, “my mind went somewhere like Avengers or something …or I was about to be zoomed up by aliens me and my dog. So that was why it was so exciting to see.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Jennifer Eckert saw the rocketship from Waxhaw.

“I was incredibly exhilarated and thrilled to see the launch this morning and to watch it go across the sky this morning,” Eckert said. “It was absolutely beautiful.”

Eckert caught the boosters shining across the blue morning sky with deafening silence, signaling a return to research in space.