DHEC holding statewide briefing on COVID-19, SC vaccine rollout efforts at 2PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials will hold a briefing this afternoon, where they are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 and the state’s vaccine roll out efforts.

According to the release, Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and Chief Medical Officer for COVID-19, will be taking part in the briefing, which is set to start at 2 p.m.

South Carolina residents aged 65 or older can begin scheduling appointments to receive their coronavirus vaccine on February 8, state officials announced Wednesday.

Appointments will be open for anyone 65 or older, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions, the state said.

“We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at the highest risk of dying from the virus,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible. Today’s action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next.”

Officials said an increased vaccine allotment from the federal government and a streamlined vaccination plan allowed them to expand the number of eligible residents.