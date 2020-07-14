DHEC data: Most districts don’t meet standards to hold in-person classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — According to DHEC data, most school districts in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas don’t meet the Accelerate ED standards to hold in-person classes.

The data shows there are no counties in the state that have low recent disease activity. Marlboro County is the only county in the state with a medium recent disease activity. All other counties in the state have high recent disease activity.

The recent disease activity is determined based on the two week incidence rate (the number of new cases in the prior two weeks per 100,000 people), the trend in the incidence rate, and the two week percent positive rate.

Two week incidence rate:

Low: 0 – 50

Medium: 51 – 200

High: More than 201

Trend in incidence rate:

Decreasing: Low

Stable: Medium

Increasing: High

Two week percent positive rate:

Low: Less than 5%

Medium: 5.1% – 9.9%

High: More than 10%

Overall assessment for each county is determined by a combination of the three metrics. If the rates for all three categories are the same, whatever that level is, is the overall level for that county. If the rates are different for each category, the overall assessment should be determined by the average of the levels.

For Horry County, all three rates are “high,” so the overall rating would be “high.” For Darlington County, the incidence rate and trend are “high,” and the percent positive rate is “medium,” so the overall rating would be “high.”

Overall assessment for counties in the News13 viewing area:

Darlington County: High

Dillon County: High

Florence County: High

Georgetown County: High

Horry County: High

Marion County: High

Marlboro County: Medium

For schools in areas with high recent disease activity, full distance learning is recommended. For medium recent disease activity, a hybrid learning schedule is recommended. In-person classes are only recommended for schools in an area with low recent disease activity.

The categorizations will be updated by DHEC every Monday. For the recent disease activity for every county in South Carolina as of July 12, visit the DHEC website.