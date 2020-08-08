DHEC announces 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC today announced 1,178 new confirmed cases and 6 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 67 additional confirmed deaths and 6 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 98,743, probable cases to 717, confirmed deaths to 1,931, and 76 probable deaths.

As of Friday, a total of 835,115 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,405 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.9%.

As of Saturday morning, 1,879 inpatient beds are available and 8,503 are in use, which is an 81.90% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,503 inpatient beds currently used, 1,424 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,585 ventilators, 552 are in use and 234 of those are COVID-19 patients.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 3,506

Lancaster County – 1,152

Union County – 360

Greenville County – 10,795

Spartanburg County – 4,052

Cherokee County – 627

Chester County – 651

Chesterfield – 757

Kershaw County – 1,355

Fairfield County – 558

Newberry County – 833

Laurens County – 1,307

