DHEC announces 1,011 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Sunday 1,011 new confirmed cases and 7 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 18 additional confirmed deaths and 7 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 99,713, probable cases to 722, confirmed deaths to 1,949, and 82 probable deaths.

As of Saturday, a total of 843,241 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,853 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9%.

As of Sunday morning, 2,269 inpatient beds are available and 8,157 are in use, which is a 78.24% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,157 inpatient beds currently used, 1,378 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of the 1,585 ventilators, 547 are in use and 219 of those are COVID-19 patients.