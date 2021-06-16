‘Devastating.’ Gaston County food truck owners warning others about stolen generators

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Their smiling faces greet you when you see the Que’d Up food truck.

But owners PJ and Kirk Johnson weren’t smiling Tuesday morning when they got a call from a fellow food truck operator.

Thieves had broken into the lot where they park their truck and stole the generator to their food truck.

“They had cut the locks and cut the fence to get into the lot where we were parked. And it was devastating,” said PJ Johnson.

The Johnsons left their jobs in corporate America and moved to North Carolina less than a year ago.

They came with a dream to serve the food they loved.

Describing themselves as gourmet, Chicago-style smoked meat, they turned their passion into a career.

“We just said, ‘hey let’s do something that we enjoy doing.’ So we took a leap of faith,” Kirk said.

That leap of faith hit a snag. Without a generator they can’t cook.

That wasn’t an option.

They immediately bought a new generator and got back to work.

“This isn’t going to stop us. This is a bump in the road. Reality has set in and we need to be practical,” PJ said.

Getting practical means changing up how they currently operate.

“We intend to keep the new generator on the bed of our pickup truck. It’s forced us to modify how we operate,” said Kirk.

Wendy Hall, who owns the commissary where the Johnson’s park their truck and prep their food, says generators are the number one target for thieves.

“I always tell new food truck operators that they have to protect their generators,” Hall said.

The Johnson’s weren’t the only victims that night. Another food truck operator also had his generator stolen.

They’ve filed reports with the Gastonia Police Department.