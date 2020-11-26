Despite warnings from officials, thousands travel through Charlotte Douglas ahead of Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- While Thanksgiving travel isn’t quite the same this year, thousands of people still made their way in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Airport officials expected about 17,000 passengers embarking daily from Charlotte, about half the number from last year at this time.

“There’s a lot more room, obviously,” said Alex Magee from Texas

Magee, a male model who often travels, says he’s flown in out of airports hundreds of times since the pandemic began.

“People are a lot more conscious,” Magee said, “they give people their personal space.”

The airport unveiled new regulations and technology to keep passengers and employees safe.

Masks are required inside the airport at all times. There are also signs encouraging social distancing, plexiglass dividers at ticket stands and security, and there are hand sanitizer stations located throughout the airport.

New state-of-the-art, hospital-grade air filters were recently installed. Airport officials say the filters capture 98 to 99 percent of air particles.

“They seem to be doing a good job,” said Sherry Washington from Michigan.

Despite pleas from both federal and state officials to avoid travel for Thanksgiving, Washington said she and her husband took the risk to see their family.

“We’ve taken precautions to make sure we’re ok. And when we do come to the airport we make sure we give everyone space. I think if everyone does that we should be fine,” said Washington.

