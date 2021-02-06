Despite warning, UNC fans pack Franklin Street after win over Duke

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite warnings from university officials, UNC Chapel Hill students stormed Franklin Street after a win over Duke University Saturday night.

Although neither team was ranked Saturday, a Tar Heel win over the Blue Devils is typically celebrated with a gathering on Franklin Street.

Amid COVID-19, UNC officials warned in advance that students should not gather in the event of a win.

However, just minutes after the 91-87 win over Duke, Franklin Street was full of UNC fans — and a bonfire could even be seen. Some people were wearing face masks, but little social distancing was seen.

Traffic was blocked by the large crowd at Columbia Street and a mattress was seen passed over the heads of the crowd — possibly headed to the bonfire to add fuel.

Chapel Hill police spokesman Ran Northam said that traffic was later shut down by officers as a precaution.

Northam said that around 8:50 p.m. officers warned the crowd to disperse. By about 9 p.m. the crowds were clear and the road reopened around 9:05 p.m.

Northam said no one was cited for COVID-19 violations or any other matters, including the bonfire.

“It was short-lived, thankfully,” Northam said of the fire.

Before the rivalry game, both UNC and Duke asked students to host a virtual watch party or cheer the teams on through social media as opposed to attending large celebrations. 

The safety reminder came as UNC announced nearly 200 COVID-19 violations over the past three months, resulting in 88 reprimands and nine students being removed from Carolina Housing. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral