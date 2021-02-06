Despite warning, UNC fans pack Franklin Street after win over Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite warnings from university officials, UNC Chapel Hill students stormed Franklin Street after a win over Duke University Saturday night.

Although neither team was ranked Saturday, a Tar Heel win over the Blue Devils is typically celebrated with a gathering on Franklin Street.

Amid COVID-19, UNC officials warned in advance that students should not gather in the event of a win.

However, just minutes after the 91-87 win over Duke, Franklin Street was full of UNC fans — and a bonfire could even be seen. Some people were wearing face masks, but little social distancing was seen.

Traffic was blocked by the large crowd at Columbia Street and a mattress was seen passed over the heads of the crowd — possibly headed to the bonfire to add fuel.

Chapel Hill police spokesman Ran Northam said that traffic was later shut down by officers as a precaution.

Northam said that around 8:50 p.m. officers warned the crowd to disperse. By about 9 p.m. the crowds were clear and the road reopened around 9:05 p.m.

Northam said no one was cited for COVID-19 violations or any other matters, including the bonfire.

“It was short-lived, thankfully,” Northam said of the fire.

Before the rivalry game, both UNC and Duke asked students to host a virtual watch party or cheer the teams on through social media as opposed to attending large celebrations.

The safety reminder came as UNC announced nearly 200 COVID-19 violations over the past three months, resulting in 88 reprimands and nine students being removed from Carolina Housing.