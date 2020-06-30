Despite noose controversy, Bubba Wallace pledges to remain a social justice leader in NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Bubba Wallace, who has become the voice of change in NASCAR the past couple weeks, says he is ready to put what happened at Talladega behind him. But he also says while he’s tired and frustrated with the response he’s gotten at times, he’s not going to stop fighting for what’s right.

“I do read into it and I do get pissed off. Part of my emotion today: One is being worn out and two is being frustrated,” Wallace said.

On Sunday, June 21, a noose was found in his garage at Talladega. The FBI launched an investigation that found the noose had been placed in the garage last fall and was not a targeted hate crime towards Wallace.

RELATED: NASCAR OFFICIALS RELEASE PHOTO OF NOOSE FOUND IN BUBBA WALLACE’S GARAGE STALL AT TALLADEGA

Then on Thursday, NASCAR President Steve Phelps defended their response to the incident but said they should have changed the wording in their initial statement referring to it as a heinous act.

“The way it was brought to my attention, I thought it was done the right way, worded it differently sure, but you can’t that slip up and be just oh it might be a mistake. I would encourage them to do the same thing over and over again,” Wallace said.

Despite the FBI’s findings, Wallace has faced criticism on social media with people calling the whole incident a hoax.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“We’ll never shut them up. They’re afraid of themselves, they’re afraid of change. Sometimes those are the people that you can’t help throughout all the chaos going on in the world, those are the one’s that need the most help but you quickly realize, they don’t give a damn about you and I don’t give a damn about them.”

Wallace says he appreciates the support he’s gotten from the other drivers this week even those he’s butted heads with in the past, and even though he’s tired and frustrated he says it’s not going to stop him from speaking up for what’s right.

“Every time you stand behind the truth, you’re always good.”