Despite national eviction moratorium, thousands still at risk of losing their homes in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Despite a national moratorium on evictions being extended, many renters are finding themselves still getting kicked to the curb.

No one wants to see an eviction notice on their door and according to the latest data available from Feb. 9, Mecklenburg County accounts for almost 30 percent of the pending evictions in the state right now. That’s about 3,600 pending evictions.

“It’s been a little scary,” said Joseph Lewin.

Lewin, along with his wife and newborn, just moved from Charlotte to Belmont. He said rising rent pushed them out.

“I’ve had a landlord come at me when I had a late rent,” he said.

The CDC just announced it extended its halt on residential evictions through June, but since last July, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has carried out more than 1,500 evictions.

So how are they still happening with the moratorium in place? FOX 46 turned to a local attorney for answers.

“For it to apply, the tenant–him or herself–has to actually present a signed affidavit to the landlord,” the attorney said.

It’s a step some might miss.

“[They] weren’t very accommodating to that kind of thing unless I submitted this very specific form saying I couldn’t pay on time, and I had no idea about that,” Lewin said.

The CDC’s Declaration Form states the renter has tried to get rental assistance, doesn’t make more than $99,000 a year and, among other statements, they can’t pay rent due to loss of income. In other words, not all renters qualify and they’re not the only ones feeling the pinch.

“We don’t own our properties. We manage on behalf of other people,” said Adam Wooster, Division Manager for Henderson Property Rentals Division. “Every one of those property owners, and we have hundreds of them, also have monthly mortgage payments.”

Eventually, the grace period will end, and the reality check will be small in comparison to the rental check. If there is a judgment for an amount that is owed, that is a valid court judgment and a person does owe that amount of money.