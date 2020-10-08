Despite misconceptions, many inmates still allowed to vote by mail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Every voice and every vote counts and that’s true even for those behind bars.

There’s a misconception that inmates can’t vote but many people inside the Mecklenburg County Jail are eligible, excited and engaged in this election.

“Just because they are here does not cause them not to vote. So we are giving them that privilege and that right and we want their voice to be heard,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

Inmates at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center can’t go to the polls come November, but their absentee ballots are being mailed in by the stack.

“Last year about 300 people registered to vote. 89 voted in the last election and as of today we have 175 absentee ballots requested and they are coming in as we speak so they can vote and they will vote.”

Sheriff McFadden says a lot of inmates are awaiting trial and haven’t been convicted of a crime so they are eligible to vote. He says there’s a big misconception regarding convicted felons and their rights.

“If you are a convicted felon and you have completed your sentence and you are not on probation and everything is in the clear, then you can register to vote.”

Booklets and brochures are being brought in to educate inmates on the positions their votes will fill for all parties.

“So for them it was exciting to know that, ‘hey I do have a right, someone will hear my voice and now they want to be educated about the candidates.’”

While they may be behind bars, inmates aren’t shut off from the outside world. Sheriff McFadden says they’re watching and listening to politicians wins, losses, and scandals like everyone else.

Inmates who requested an absentee ballot, but were released before they received it will have one mailed to their home address.

