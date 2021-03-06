Despite McMaster’s order, mask mandates still enforced at some SC restaurants

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mask mandates are still in effect in Rock Hill, and will be indefinitely until city council members vote to suspend it.

Although Governor Henry McMaster has loosened mask restrictions across South Carolina, some restaurant owners said it’s too risky to let customers in without one.

KC’s Little Kitchen on Saluda Street is one business keeping mask mandates in place.

For the last eight years, KC McQuiller has been the owner and said although statewide mandates have been lifted, the doors to his restaurant will remain closed for now.

He’s having customers wait outside for their order or go through the drive-through instead.

“That’s good that he loosened it up but because we’ve made it this far without letting the people in, (so) there’s no need to let your guard down now because we are getting closer,” McQuiller said. “We want everybody to stay safe and so we’re just running the drive-through and just letting the business keep flowing. We’re taking a loss but we’d rather take a loss that way than somebody getting sick or one of my employees gets sick and we’re out of work, we’ll have to shut down.”

Some South Carolinians like Abigail Smith and her mom April said that the governor is lifting some restrictions too soon.

“I feel like we need to get the cases down a little bit more and get more vaccines before we lift it completely. “Abigail said.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reported on Saturday that at least 16% of residents in South Carolina have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine and at least 8% have received their second dose.

The governor made the decision on Friday after seeing a significant drop in hospitalizations and infections. McMaster said most residents are eligible to receive the drug.

“I think that we just need to get more vaccines in the state and more people vaccinated,” April said.

McQuiller said he’ll wait a little longer before he lets customers back in and without a mask.

“Once our employees get their shots then we will open our doors back up, but until we have our shots then we don’t want to take a chance.”

The governor’s order also applies to state government offices, buildings, and facilities. It starts the process of allowing state employees back inside the workplace.

Rock Hill city council members meet on Monday and could decide whether to repeal the local mask mandate in place right now.