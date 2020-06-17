Desperate search for man who went missing on Lake Norman continues

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The desperate search continues for a man who was last seen swimming in Lake Norman this weekend. His friends say he never came back up after he went under.

Family and friends tell FOX 46 they drove from various states just to help in the search for Aaron Jones– who went missing Sunday afternoon on Lake Norman, but various setbacks have them feeling helpless. with rain pouring down in Mooresville, friends and family members of Aaron Jones searched for him on Lake Norman.

“We drove from multiple cities, states, different places to be here, and we’re not. I mean, we’re not giving up,” Jones’ girlfriend told FOX 46.

Jones was on a boat with friends Sunday afternoon. According to North Carolina Wildlife, he jumped into the water near the NC 150 Bridge in Iredell County and never resurfaced. His girlfriend is trying to stay strong.

“If any of us were in the same situation or less or worse, he would be out here day and night searching for us. He would not give up. We’re not giving up.”

The group has tried renting a boat on their own, but for some reason, companies are refusing them.

“We were actually blocked from renting a boat. I paid the deposit and everything and then they called me an hour later and told us that the Wildlife had told them to cancel it, and that they were booked for the rest of the week.

They want to do everything in their power to help find their loved one, but say they’re helpless.

“They have told us that they have been searching in the water. There hasn’t been anything about any land search. We’ve been requesting drones, and I understand no drones are able to be out right now because the rain and the wind. That’s understandable.

And even though the public doesn’t know this man, they’re asking for help.

“This man was the nicest person you ever met in your life. You could walk up to him on the street and just have a full-on conversation and he would not turn you away,”

“This was our heart and soul, and we’re going to get him out of here,”

Jones’ family says they are going to keep trying. They’re hoping someone will let them rent a boat so they can get on the water, and hopefully find him.

