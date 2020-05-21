Deputy Chief Jennings named as CMPD’s next police chief

Johnny Jennings has been named to lead the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, but the next chief is not a new face to the department.

“I want to be known as the best police chief this department has ever seen,” said Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings.

Jennings was named the next police chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

“I am extremely honored, humbled, excited.”

The city manager says Jennings was chosen from about 60 internal and external candidates and that the city brought in a recruiter to do surveys of community members and police officers about what they wanted in the next police chief.

Jennings has been with CMPD since 1992, and he led intelligence and coordination efforts during the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

“Today we are beginning to have a new era of emphasis particularly around the violence that’s going on in our city,” said Mayor Vi Lyles.

Last year Charlotte had the highest number of homicides since 1993. The city has also been rocked by police officers shooting and killing suspects.

Fox 46’s Robin Kanady asked Jennings what he plans to do to build trust within the community.

“I may not necessarily have the benefit of other chiefs that can have the big community forums and go out and speak with people one-on-one and face-to-face, but there are other ways we can do it,” said Jennings.

Jennings says he’s already speaking with the public relations team to figure out how they can connect with the community when in-person communication is stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney will stay on as chief through the Republican National Convention in August.

“I think today we just got better. Jennings is a humble guy, has a different approach, he’s a nicer person, so that’s a relief, but he’s just as committed to this city and this community as the chiefs who have gone before him,” said Putney.

Jennings won’t officially become police chief until September.

Fox 46 reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police and a community activist about the selection of Jennings. Both like the fact that they know him, and he knows Charlotte.