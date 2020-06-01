Deputy Chief Jennings joins Charlotte City Council meeting to answer questions, takes heat from councilman arrested during protests

There were tense moments at Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting as CMPD Chief Kerr Putney and Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings took questions from the council concerning the days of protests across the city.

The most heated moments came when Councilman At Large Braxton Winston addressed Deputy Chief Jennings.

Winston was arrested Friday night as he joined hundreds of protesters in west Charlotte.

During the meeting, Winston asked Jennings about the department’s deescalation tactics and if Jennings believes their strategy needs to change.

Addressing his own arrest, Winston said ‘standing in the street’ is illegal and that the officer’s belief in what is illegal is ‘subjective.’

He also asked, “What could I have done differently to not get arrested?”

“You could have left. When the dispersal order was given you could have walked away. The people that left, they did not get arrested,” Jennings said.

City Councilman Tariq Bokhari says all officers have been “called back from vacations and are working 12 hours on, 12 hours off,” to assist with protests at this time.