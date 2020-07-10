Deputies searching for person of interest in Catawba County homicide

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Deputies in Catawba County are searching for a man they say is a person of interest in a homicide from earlier this week.

On Tuesday, July 7, deputies were called to a home on Hopewell Church Road in Sherrills Ford for a report of a deceased individual. When deputies arrived, they found Shaun Michael Loughrey, 56, shot to death inside of the home.

The sheriff’s office now says they are looking for Joe Henry Furr, 33, as a person of interest in the investigation.

Furr is a resident of Mooresville. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the case is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

