Deputies searching for missing South Carolina runaway

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway South Carolina girl last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said Connie J. Koon was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Arabian Way in Anderson, S.C.

Koon is five-feet-five-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a peach shirt, jean capris and flip flops.

Anyone who has seen Connie or has information on where she could be is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2020-48919.

