Deputies search for escaped inmate in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an escaped inmate.

Deputies said Greenwood County Detention Center inmate Dwight Dawayne Smith climbed a chain-link fence inside a fully enclosed recreation yard at about 8:10 p.m. Friday.

Once at the top, Smith defeated the fence and razor wire by squeezing through a weakened point. Smith then made it onto the roof of the Detention Center and scaled down an exterior wall, deputies said.

Dwight Dawayne Smith

(Greenwood County Detention Center)

Detention Center Staff discovered the escape during the nightly formal head count at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Greenwood County Sheriff’s Deputies, The Bloodhound Tracking Team, The Greenwood City Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol searched for the subject.

During the search, bloodhounds were able to locate half of the inmate’s orange inmate uniform at the corner of Park Avenue and Owens Street.

Deputies said it is possible Smith was able to get a ride out of the area.

Dwight Dawayne Smith is 5-foot-9 and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address was 220 A Taggart Street in Greenwood.

Smith was possibly wearing a white t-shirt, white long sleeve thermal undershirt, white thermal underpants and white socks.

It is believed that Smith sustained cuts to his legs from the razor wire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith was incarcerated on March 21st, 2020 for three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, one count of Burglary 2nd Degree, four counts of Grand Larceny, two counts of Petit Larceny, one count of Malicious Injury to Personal Property and a Probation Violation. Bond was denied for the crimes.

If you have any information please contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8600, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC, or send tips to Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.