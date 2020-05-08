Deputies: SC nail salon shut down after violating order

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Deputies in South Carolina said a nail salon was shut down after it was caught operating despite the state’s closure of close-contact businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Richland County deputies also ticketed the owner of A.M Nail Bar in Columbia on Wednesday after they got a report that the salon was doing business, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Arriving deputies said they found about 25 people who entered the salon through the back door while the front door remained closed.

Nail salons and other close-contact businesses have been closed to avoid spreading the virus under an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral