Amber Alert: Polk Co. Sheriff says missing 12-year-old girl could be with uncle in Inman, SC

UPDATE (10/3): The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that missing 12-year-old Allison Paige Henderson may be in the company of her uncle David Neil Henderson. They’re believed to be walking on foot in the area of Ray Blackley Road in Inman, SC. Emergency crews are actively searching the area.

David Henderson is 38-years-old and is 5’10” with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

If either is seen you’re asked to call 911 or (828)-894-0187.

This is a 7NEWS update. The previous version can be found below:

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old last seen in the Green Creek area of the county.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that 12-year-old Allison Paige Henderson went missing early Saturday, October 2 and was last seen in the Green Creek community. Deputies believe Henderson could be in the Spartanburg area and may be endangered.

Henderson is 5’1″, 90 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Communications Center at (828)-894-0187 and ask to speak to an investigator.