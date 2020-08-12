Deputies investigating fatal shooting of pregnant cows in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case involving the shooting of four pregnant black angus cows.

The disturbing incident occurred on a large tract of land in the 8500 block of S. Providence Road near Waxhaw, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation began in late July after the reporting party discovered several cows had been injured by gunshots. Two of the cows were deceased upon discovery and the other two were euthanized due to the extent of their injuries, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Services Division has continued pursuing leads and gathering information but thus far, no suspects have been identified.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

If you have any information, please call the UCSO at 704-283-3789 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.