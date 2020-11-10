Deputies: 4 South Carolina children missing; considered in ‘Imminent and immediate danger’

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion deputies are searching for four children they say are missing and in imminent and substantial danger.

Leslie and Barbara Clemmons along with their four children are missing and need to be located urgently, according to deputies.

Leslie and Barbara are the four children’s biological parent, however the pair do not have legal custody over the children, deputies said.

They, according to deputies, have fled along with their children to avoid court action. Once located, the children will be taken into protective custody.

All for children, aged 12, 10, 8 and 3, are considered in “imminent and substantial danger,” according to deputies.

It is believed that the Clemmons have traveled up the east coast and now possibly west to South Dakota.

If you have any information on the whereabout to the Clemmons’ or their four children you are asked to call 911.

