Denver United Airlines flight engine failure: What might have happened, and questions that remain

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Saturday afternoon, a United Airlines jet flying from Denver, Colorado to Honolulu, Hawaii encountered a catastrophic engine failure at takeoff.

The widebody jet packed with people and fuel for the long trans-pacific journey landed safely.

The images coming out of Denver showing United Fight 238 shows a crippled Boeing 777 are startling to say the least.

That aircraft experienced what we call in the aviation world, an uncontained engine failure. That means parts of the turbine, possibly a compressor blade to this, exited the engine case in all directions.

The casing is designed to take the brunt force of an explosion. You might think of it as a bulletproof vest protecting the aircraft cabin from shrapnel.

After the engine experienced the failure, passengers inside the cabin likely heard a very loud bang. Flight attendants would have prepared for an emergency landing by demonstrating brace positions and reminding passengers of the location of emergency exits in case of an evacuation on the ground.

On the flight deck, a very busy environment, at the first sign of trouble, pilots are trained to go for their QRH (Quick Reference Handbook) to run checklists, followed by a call to air traffic controls and the flights dispatcher.

The widebody jet spent about 25 minutes in the air circling back to the Runway 27 in Denver where it landed, overweight, but safely.

According to the United Airlines, all 231 passengers and 10 crew were uninjured.

Now, the investigation begins with the FAA and National Transportation safety board to find out how this happened.