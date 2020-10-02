Demonstrators rally for Harold Easter in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Demonstrators took to the streets of Charlotte Thursday evening, demanding police be held accountable for the death of a man who was in their custody when he had a medical emergency.

Protesters have rallied after the death of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and are now doing the same for Harold Easter.

The rally started at 8 p.m. First Ward Park and moved through Uptown making plenty of noise, but remaining peaceful.

Police say Harold Easter ingested a large amount of cocaine after he was pulled over for a traffic stop. Video from the interview room released Thursday shows Easter asking for water and help multiple times over about a 40-minute time span.

At one point, Easter is left alone in an interview room. Someone comes in and gives him a cup, but he continues yelling for help.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings says more than twenty minutes go by as he’s left alone when he suddenly begins shaking uncontrollably, screaming and then collapses on the table.

About 10 minutes later, police come in to get Easter and in the hallway a first responder says he’s not getting a pulse. Easter died days later in the hospital.

Chief Jennings says Easter’s life was his department’s responsibility to protect. He says the officers made a bad decision and didn’t follow policy.

Chief Jennings says policy has changed since Easter’s death, so anyone in police custody must continuously be monitored.

Officers Brentley Vinson, Michael Benfield, Michael Joseph and Shon Sheffield along with Sergeant Nicolas Vincent have resigned. The District Attorney did not press charges against them.

The demonstrators say they want those officers to be charged. They believe no matter what he did, Easter was human first and should have received medical attention immediately.

Demonstrators tell FOX 46 they plan to be out all night.

“It takes a person that doesn’t seek to love the human being and human life on this earth if you have watched that video to understand. No matter what happened, it was not a conviction of death,” one community activist told FOX 46.

They say they will continue to call for more accountability from police and more unity between officers and those in the community.

