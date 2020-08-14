Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham says federal government ‘fumbled’ with COVID-19 response

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham leads incumbent Thom Tillis for US Senate according to recent polls. Cunningham says the federal response on the Coronavirus from Washington with President Trump and Tillis is fueling his surge in the polls.

“Well, I think we’ve seen a fumbled response at the federal level. We’ve seen inconsistent messaging. We’ve seen the lack of use of resources that could help us get out of this crisis much quicker,” Cunningham said.

With no second stimulus coming from congress yet, President Trump signed executive orders to fund the unemployment benefits extension.

I think its incumbent on a Senator in Washington representing North Carolina to hold any administration accountable that is fumbling a response in a way we have seen,” said Cunningham.

But, Trump’s executive order takes money out of FEMA’s disaster relief fund. Cunningham says this couldn’t have come at a worse time as North Carolina is in the middle of hurricane season.

“This is not the answer that North Carolinians need, we need Congress to act. Quite disappointingly the US Senate has packed up shop and is not planning to come back until Sept. 8,” Cunningham said.

He talked with several mayors from coastal communities Thursday on Zoom and got an earful from local leaders.

“Thom Tillis said he was not going to leave Washington until a new relief package is done and that’s just what he’s done, he’s come home.”