Delegates convene in Charlotte to nominate Trump, Pence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Convention Center will open its doors on Monday to hundreds of delegates participating in nomination procedures during the Republican National Convention.

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, delegates are expected to nominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 Republican presidential ticket.

Trump is expected to make an appearance at some point during Monday’s convention.

The nomination event will be streamed online for the public to view.

The United States Department of Homeland Security has deemed Monday’s voting procedures a National Special Security Event. That means the event is considered a potential target for terrorism and will require heightened security. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they are prepared.

“We’re ready,” said Rob Tufano, Public Information Officer for CMPD. “We’ve been working with law enforcement partners: federal, local, private sector, public sector, to make sure the event is safe for our attendees, and, for our community members.”

CMPD tells FOX 46 Charlotte that 336 delegates from across the country are expected to attend nomination procedures. Attendees will be housed at The Westin Hotel. Several roads in uptown will be closed through Monday for security reasons. Fences have been set up around the convention center. Local police have a mobile command center situated within the security perimeter to monitor events.

When delegates are inside the convention center, organizers say social distancing will be enforced. In addition to tables being spread out, attendees will receive safety fobs that will digitally keep track of everyone they come in contact with. Masks will be required. Daily symptom screenings will take place. A negative COVID test result is required for guests entering the convention center, and, coronavirus testing is available during the convention for attendees.

