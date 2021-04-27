Decades-old drug store closes in Bessemer City

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Bessemer City staple has closed its doors for the last time. The Central Drug Store, right in the middle of downtown, has been around since 1927.

Robby Putnam is the owner of Central Drug Store. Monday was their last day operating and it went out with a bang.

“We decided we wanted to go out strong,” Putnam said. “We didn’t want to dwindle down.”

They’re known for their orangeade, and yes, it’s made of real oranges.

“[It’s] the only place to get a good orangeade, you know,” one customer told FOX 46.

That is part of the legacy of a place that is so familiar to so many. It’s been around since 1927 and a lot of what was there back then has remained the entire time.

“Upstairs, there used to be a dentist, a doctor’s office and a beauty shop,” regular customer Nora Carpenter said.

“You’ve got 94 years of history here, you have a lot of generations in here,” Putnam said.

Putnam says he’s not planning on selling the building or leasing it out, but putting something else in its place. He just doesn’t know what yet.

“It’ll never be a pharmacy, but a twist,” he said. “You know, there’s so much excitement here, and it means a lot to us.”

There are a lot of ideas out there.

“We need a little tearoom, or a coffee shop,” Carpenter said.

While Putnam figures it out, some are going to miss the place that has brought so many together.

“It’s just a place to make memories and I’m going to miss this place so much.”

It’s something that likely won’t be forgotten.

As far as the customers are concerned, a nearby CVS Pharmacy will be taking on the Central Drug customer list, along with its leftover medication inventory and three of its employees.