Decades later, EPA removing asbestos from homes near Davidson mill

DAVIDSON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In the next couple of weeks, asbestos will be removed from neighbor’s yards and a park in Davidson.

The biggest concern is safety as crews begin to dig up the asbestos buried in people’s yards, and the community is worried about what it will stir up in the air.

“I’m going to stay inside. I’m not going out. I ain’t got nothing to go out for we’re not supposed to be out anyway, so I’m going to stay inside,” neighbor Maggie Smith said.

The issue all started decades ago when an old factory operated out of a building that was making shingles, tiles and fabrics out of asbestos.

There was what they called an old landfill on the hill next to the factory and people who lived around here would take the asbestos from that pile and use it as fill for holes and to make the ground even in their yards.

The mill closed on the 1970s, long before we knew how harmful asbestos is. Now that we do, the EPA plans to begin removing it from the yards of ten homes and a park in the next couple of weeks. The whole process is expected to last about two months.

The prep work has already begun at some homes.

The EPA say they will pay for people to stay somewhere else while their yards are being worked on and they plan to wet the soil to cut down on dust in the area and take air samples to monitor the air quality.

This isn’t the first time the EPA has dug up asbestos in the area.

Back in 2017, they did the same thing at 32 properties and removed 6,000 tons of soil. Donna Vanvleet’s home was one of those worked on four years ago.

“It’s not good for me in particular because breathing is an issue for me and If I breathed that in, it would not be good,” Vanvleet said.