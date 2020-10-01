Debate debrief: Debunking mail-in ballot claims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Towards the end of Tuesday night’s debate, President Donald Trump was asked about the election and he shared his thoughts about mail-in voting.

More than 1.1 million mail in ballots have now been requested in North Carolina. Numbers from the State Board of Elections show may more Democrats are requesting those ballots, which comes as no surprise after some of the claims made by President Trump.

“As far as the ballots are concerned, it’s a disaster,” President Trump said.

President Trump continue to express his concerns with mail-in voting. FOX 46 has visited two county board of elections over the past month to see how mail-in votes are bring processed first hand.

“There is fraud. They found them in creeks. They found some with the name Trump in a waste basket,” the President said.

The statement was mostly incorrect. There are no reports of ballots being dumped in rivers or creeks.

Nine ballots were found discarded in Pennsylvania by mistake and the temporary employee was fired.

In North Carolina, election leaders say they always know where mail-in ballots are.

“We have a tracking system where each of the labels on the envelopes there is a barcode and once it hits the mail stream there is a bar code and I know where it is at all times,” Gaston County Director of Elections Adam Ragan said.

“They sent two in a Democrat area. They sent 1,000 ballots. Everyone got two ballots,” Trump said.

President Trump is referring to an incident in Mecklenburg County where less than 500 ballots were mistakenly duplicated and sent out.

Elections Director Michael Dickerson regrets the mistake, but says safeguards are in place to make sure only one vote is counted.

“The minute that comes in you are listed as voting. So if you go anywhere in the county to try and vote early or election day you will show up as already voted so you will not be able to vote,” Dickerson said.

Another claim made last night was we could wait months to find out who the next president in. That’s just not true, at least here in North Carolina.

Mail in ballots are processed when they are received and then counted in the night of the election. FOX 46 is told the first set of votes on election night will be mail in numbers.

