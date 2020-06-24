Debate continues in Gaston County over courthouse Confederate Statue

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Chants of ‘Black Lives Matter’ were met by protesters yelling ‘white lives matter’ in a showdown over a Confederate statue that stands outside of the Gaston County Courthouse.

It’s been an age-old debate: Should the statue stay or go? For years, Gaston County Commissioners have heard from both sides. Just last week people called for the monument to be taken down, but Tuesday they were met with voices calling for it to stay put.

This debate is long from over. Even though the commissioners meeting didn’t have this confederate monument on the agenda, it dominated public forum and commissioners are going to spend a lot more time weighing the options on whether this statue should stay or go.

“It’s our history. It’s nothing about race. I don’t know why people want to make it a race issue when it’s not,” said one protester who supports the statue remaining where it is.

“To me, this statue says that this county courthouse is not for me and that the justice system is not built for me,” another demonstrator told FOX 46.

While protests over the statue have happened before, some say they feel like this time is different.

“[We have] enough support behind us now to actually get something done and I think with the temperament of the country right now, it’s become even more important,” Kimberly Hallas said.

Outside the courthouse, the opposing sides chanted back and forth. Inside during the public forum, they pleaded their case.

“This man right here is what that statue stand for. This is Daniel Starnes. When I see this, it makes me feel proud that I’m the decedent of a Confederate. It’d be a shame to take that down,” one man said inside the meeting.

“We all stood up and gave allegiance to that flag right there and we gave it to the United States of America, not the Confederate States of America, which does not exist.”

The county’s attorney said there are only three ways, legally, this statue can be removed: Temporarily for a construction project, if it was in danger of being destroyed or if a building inspector deemed it unsafe.

“It’s a safety issue at this point. The statue needs to come down and find a better place for it.”

Commissioners decided to organize a committee to learn more about its history, explore legal options and bring both sides to the table to see if they can come to a compromise.

“Martin Luther King and Confederate soldiers both cannot be heroes. They are two opposite things.”

FOX 46 called the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy. They declined to comment.

Commissioners say it’ll take a few meetings to do some research and have an open debate again on this topic. We’re looking at possibly two months before the future of this statue comes before the board.