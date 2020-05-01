Death toll nears 400 in NC as more COVID-19 tests completed

North Carolina has reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the state to 10,923, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

State health officials report that 399 people have died from coronavirus and 547 people are currently hospitalized across 98 counties.

More than 133,800 people have been tested for COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 1,651 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 49 related deaths. Wake County has the second-highest case count with 839 people testing positive.

Forty-one percent of reported positive cases are people ages 25 to 49. Eighty-seven percent of reported deaths are those who were 65-years-old, or older.

Nearly 60 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina were men, health officials said.

