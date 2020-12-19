Death investigation underway in S.C.

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Union Police and SLED are investigating a death in Union.
Union Police responded to a residence on Woodlawn Avenue at about 6:13 p.m. Friday for a possible deceased person, according to Capt. Kevin Powers.
Police arrived and discovered a deceased person inside the home. The manner of death is undetermined at this time and is being investigated as a possible homicide until evidence proves otherwise, police said.
Police remain on scene at this time.
The victim has not yet been identified. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
Check back for updates.
