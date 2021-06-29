Deadly shooting of Statesville child becoming difficult to solve as nobody comes forward with tips

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Family members claim they know who shot two children, killing one of them at a home on Wilson Lee Boulevard.

“The younger boy trying to come for my son,” said one family member. “Beef. It started from high school, the fighting.”

Police say, however, no one is sharing information with them.

“I know there are people out there who knew who the shooters were or know who they are,” said Statesville Police Chief David Addison, “and we got to this point where we’re not getting information.”

Statesville investigators are frustrated. Three children were shot overnight in two shootings blocks away; an eight-year-old girl died from her injuries.

Witnesses saw two cars in the neighborhood, and police believe they were used in the shooting. They found one of them, a white Mercedes, in Mooresville, but did not charge the driver with anything. They have yet to find the other, a white Honda Accord.

Still, the information they have to go by, they say, isn’t much.

“When I hear someone say I’m not a snitch, you’re basically saying my community doesn’t matter,” Chief Addison said.

Tuesday, officers went back out to the neighborhood to show that it matters to them. They talked to residents who knew them by name and asked for help solving this case.

While the police department works on community engagement, the Sheriff’s Office emphasizes the importance of developing a relationship with the community at a young age. School resource officers teach the Gang Resistance Education and Training program to middle schoolers in hopes it’ll help them make better decisions later in life.

“It’s just giving them some tools, making them pause and think about it,” said Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Captain Matt Burleyson. “I know one of the things in here is anger management,” he said. “Just some tactics to stop and think before they act.”