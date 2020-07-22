Deadly day in CLT: 2 killed in just 3 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Authorities are investigating a deadly day in the Queen City. Two people were killed in just three hours in different parts of town.

The first happened along West Boulevard, where one man was killed and another man was shot. The second took place at West Sugar Creek Road where a woman was killed in a shopping center.

Police say it was an armed robbery attempt out in the parking lot. It ended with a woman being shot and eventually dying of her injuries.

These were the city’s 63rd and 64th homicide of the year, happening just a few hours and a few miles apart.

“This is not good,” said Major Ryan Butler with CMPD.

Butler was at both homicides Tuesday.

The first happened around 2:30 p.m. along West Boulevard. CMPD says they responded to a call of a man shot in the leg. Once they got there, they found him, but they found another man shot in the head.

That victim died at the scene.

Then, shortly after 5 p.m., the other homicide happened. Police tell FOX 46 there was an armed robbery attempt in the parking lot. A woman was shot, later dying from her injuries at the hospital.

“I’m not mad, I’m hurt,” a Charlotte neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told FOX 46.

He said he was also at both homicides.

“I pretty much say we’re back to normal. Black on black crime is becoming a normal thing and it shouldn’t be.”

The frustration is being felt across the city.

“I need the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to be upset and say ‘this is not okay,’” Maj. Butler said.

The calls for peace are growing louder and louder.

“Come on charlotte, it’s time to stop.”

In both of these cases, there is still a lot to work to go through in terms of a motive and what exactly happened.

Police say they hope to have answers in the coming days with the public’s help because they have been coming forward with leads.