CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A deadly crash has shut down an area in north Charlotte, CMPD said.

The incident happened at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, along Statesville Road between Transport Drive and Lakeview Road.

According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other transports reported.

Statesville Road is closed between W.T. Harris Blvd. and Sunset Road.

UPDATE/FATALITY- AVOID 8400 Statesville Rd/US 21, btwn Harris Blvd & Sunset Rd… ALT- Old Statesville Rd/NC 115 or I-77 #clttraffic #HendersonCircle — Chuck Roads (@ChuckRoadsFox46) June 16, 2020

No other information was immediately provided.