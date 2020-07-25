Deadline to enroll students in CMS virtual academy is Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An important deadline is on the horizon for parents whose kids attend school within CMS.

The full remote option has to be made available regardless of school district, but how it will be organized is still a big question as are the limits of what remote learning will actually mean in practice.

FOX 46 got a look at what that registration process will look like and it’s actually pretty simple: You fill out your child’s information and it gets sent back to CMS and to your child’s school.

It’s that simple for a reason. CMS officials say they need to get a clear head count on who will be in clas and who won’t. The big deadline to get this done is Sunday night.

FOX 46 spoke with one parent who just tonight went ahead and registered her kids for remote learning. She says she held off because she had lingering questions about what they would offer and how it would look.

“They’ve been sending e-mails, they’ve been doing phone blasts,” CMS parent Kristen Aquino said.

Aquino is the parent of two CMS students. She is wanting to do remote for her kids.

“It’s still a personal choice, but it’s still, I think, going to be the best choice for our family.”

That choice has meant a lot of preparation, trying to figure out what they need, and virtual Q-and-A’s with CMS.

“I think our questions were one, what could they offer in terms of education and two, what will it look like,” she said.

With the remote registration deadline coming up Sunday, FOX 46 wanted to get a look at the registration process and watched as Aquino went through the steps for one of her children.

For identification purposes, we blurred the identifying information out, but CMS provided us with screenshots of what you’ll see.

The only thing you might need to get is your student’s ID number. This will all help school’s know how many students to expect to see in class in those first two weeks of the rotation schedule before everything goes remote.

“I think this year is going to change the face of education as we know it. It’s going to be a big year of learning. I really hope that parents make the best of it and I know it’s going to be so hard, but i have faith we’re going to make this work,” Aguino said.

Right now, Aquino is in it for the long haul, anticipating doing it for the full year.

For any questions, parents are encouraged to get in touch with your school district or go online to get what you need to find out for yourself what it will look like.