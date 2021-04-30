Day of remembrance: UNCC commemorates 2-year anniversary of deadly campus shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A day full of remembrance and a day for Niner Nation to show the world they are Charlotte strong.

Two years ago, the unthinkable happened on the UNC Charlotte campus when a gunman opened fire in the Kennedy building killing two people and injuring four others.

There were several activities to honor the victims and reflect on what it means to be a Niner

The morning started with a wreath-laying ceremony for Riley Howell and Reed Parlier, the two who died in the April 30th, 2019, shooting.

On that day, chaos spread across the campus as an alert was sent out to take cover.

Trystan Terrell walked into the Kennedy building, room 236, and opened fire. Parlier died and Howell died while rushing the shooter to prevent more people from getting hurt. Four others were injured that day.

“I was a junior when all this happened, so I remember it,” says UNCC grad, John Tan. “I was on campus and at the time I call it kind of like a surreal kind of experience and I think it still kind of is.”

Two years later a lot of tears, but a community that is still growing closer and stronger.

“It’s a very serious event,” added Elisabeth Becker, as she attended events with her roommate. “We wanted to make sure that even though we weren’t personally here, and we weren’t affected, it still affects our community.”

There were two event to culminate the Niner Nation Remembers day, a virtual event where some watched in Jerry Richardson Stadium. The video lasted twenty-five minutes and in it an announcement that a permanent memorial will be built outside of the Kennedy building by the fountain.

“I think it’s very well done personally,” added Tan.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Then the night ending as it started, wreaths for Howell and Parlier taken back in the Kennedy building. The two are part of the fabric which holds Niner nation together. They’re also part of a day people on this campus say they hope never happens again.

“It’s great to see how loving and how much of a strong community that I’m so grateful to be a part of, ” says Becker.

“I’m here,” added Tan. “And as long as I’m around it won’t be forgotten.”

The university sent out a statement about the memorial and says the groundbreaking ceremony will take place in April of 2022.