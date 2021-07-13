Day 2 Recap: Jury selection, opening arguments and testimonies in Gaston Co. Hammer Attack Trial

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A case where a man is accused of trying to kill his wife with a hammer marks the first major felony jury trial in Gaston County since the pandemic began.

The second day of the trial wrapped up on Tuesday.

Jury selection was completed and the breakdown of the 12 jurors is as follows:

11 Caucasian-appearing

1 Black

8 women

4 men

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

The sole black juror is a male. Two alternates were chosen – both are Caucasian-appearing women. Of the fourteen jurors, noteworthy in our post-pandemic universe, two are wearing masks.

After the jury was sworn in, the prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Debbie Gulledge, gave a brief opening statement that began with asking the jury if they could “imagine waking up to the person who is supposed to love you most holding a hammer?”

Gulledge then went on to detail how during that period of time, August 2019, after years of trying to work things out, Melanie Eubanks wanted a divorce from Charles Eubanks.

The day of the incident, the early morning hours of August 25, 2019, Gulledge said Melanie woke to Charles saying her name, covering her mouth. She then called out to one of their children, tried to leave but Eubanks said she couldn’t and threw her back down. Then struck her over and over with a hammer.

According to Charles Eubanks’ lawyer, Thomas Taylor, the couple met when Melanie was in college to be a podiatrist. Eubanks eventually became a barber and the difference in salary caused strife in the relationship. Melanie had a domestic violence order prior to the incident resulting in a physical separation where Eubanks was living in his car or hotels. Taylor said in his opening, the jury “will not hear prior tonight in question there was any physical altercation.”

On August 25, 2019, Eubanks was back in the house with Melanie’s consent. Taylor said they were working on marriage despite infidelity on both sides. The defense stated the incident followed Eubanks confronting Melanie with pictures on social media and the night of the incident Melanie received texts from someone which led to a struggle.

Eubanks left a hammer on a table because he’d been using it to repair something. Taylor said Eubanks was medicated, he wanted to see Melanie’s phone, went over to the couch, lifted the hammer, didn’t strike her, asked her for the phone and then they struggled.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Defense attorney Taylor stated “she was struck” but told the jury they must decide if that is consistent with an intent to kill. The defense confirmed there was blood on the outside of Eubanks’ car because he attempted to kill himself adding that police had to fire four tasers to drag him out of the car.

After openings, two police officers testified regarding the arrest of Eubanks. Both confirmed he was suicidal, bleeding profusely and that he had in his car with him a hammer. Eubanks did not have a gun although he initially claimed to.