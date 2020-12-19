Davidson County 12-year-old spreads Christmas cheer by donating presents

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — 2020 has not been an easy year of everyone, including Santa Claus.

As he gets ready to begin his trek across the world the deliver presents to everyone, he will be having to do with strict COVID-19 guidelines in mind.

Though he has recently said he is 100 percent confident in his abilities, he is getting some help in the form of 12-year-old Haley Redmond.

The Davidson County pre-teen may not be old enough to drive a car, let alone a sled, but she is old enough to know she does not want to focus on herself this year, but rather on others around.

“I just like making people smile,” she said as she explained why she is using her own money to buy presents for children.

Three weeks before Christmas, Haley told her mom she wanted to do something different this year. She had $110 saved up over time. She got it for helping her mom with work, and from a lucky card at Bingo.

Her inspiration for giving has always been her mom, with the pair always trying to “out-give” the other.

This year, after the year that has been 2020, Haley came up with an idea after watching her favorite YouTube star “Gloom.”

“I was in my room watching my favorite YouTuber. She was actually doing this Christmas thing. She would pick a present and then give the other one to a children’s hospital, and I was just really wanted to do something like that.”

Haley’s mother, excited herself about the idea, posted on Facebook asking if anyone know of a children’s foster or adoption center, that the pair could shop for.

The idea was to use the $110 to buy small gifts for as many as they could.

Instead of just getting ideas to help children and people who live in assisted living homes in Davidson County, the two started to receive additional cash deposits from people within the community.

Quickly their donation poll went from $110 to $1,155, with a $580 donation from Local 45T United Steelworkers Union.

The pair, with the help of family and friends, and their friends with Ardmore Christian Church, were able to buy toys for 242 people.

Thirty with Children’s Home, 34 in foster care, 82 residents at Mallard Ridge, 57 with Grayson Creek, and 39 with Brookdale Senior Living.

Haley said it was an extremely hard task, even saying she won’t be taking Santa’s place full time.

“Santa Claus is magic. He can go around the whole road in one night!” she said

For her though, it was a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.