Davidson company using ultra-cold technology to help transport COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you’ve ever wondered how fish caught halfway around the world can still taste fresh, you can thank Trane Technologies out of Davidson.

Now, that technology, created years ago for a niche sushi market, will be used to save lives.

“We’re super excited about this (COVID-19) vaccine. The distribution is starting. We’re proud to be part of the solution,” said Dave Regnery, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Trane Technologies.

Trane, and its subsidiary Thermo King, are using their ultra-cold technology to help distribute the much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is expected to receive FDA approval next week, requires storage at -70°C.

According to the World Health Organization, about 50 percent of all vaccines globally fail due to temperature control. So keeping the Pfizer vaccine cold is imperative.

“We want to make sure that the breakage is minimized,” Regnery said.

“When you transport a vaccine you have a lot of handoffs. It goes from the manufacturer, it gets loaded onto an airplane, it’s shipped around the world, it’s then loaded onto another truck,” Regnery said, “all before it goes into someone’s arm.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Every time you have a handoff you have the potential for something to go wrong.”

Pfizer plans to make more a billion doses of the vaccine in 2021. Any handoff that creates damage could endanger lives.

Regnery says the company is installing this technology all over the world, along with the Carolinas. And it’s no longer about sushi.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE