Davidson College’s Return2Learn tracker shows data on students and education during COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- When schools started going remote last year, it was for one primary reason–COVID-19. Back at the beginning of the pandemic, no one knew what would happen, who it would affect, or how.

Since then, there’s been a lot of education on the coronavirus, but how education itself has weathered the storm really depends on where you are.

“We learned pretty early on that the number of COVID cases in given area, and whether they were online or in-person, didn’t have the same relationship,” said Dr. Chris Marsicano with Davidson College.

The college, along with American Enterprise Institute, are working together to answer the question of what relationships there in education, and are publishing their results online with their Return2Learn Tracker.

“It’s not COVID-19 alone that’s making these decisions,” said Marsicano. “What are the other factors and how could they affect instruction choice?”

The answer to that is not simple. The group has been tracking patterns for months, going from property levels, Internet accessibility, whether a district is in an urban or rural area, to how a district voted in the 2020 presidential election.

Some of the information likely isn’t that much of a surprise–Biden districts are more likely than Trump districts to have bee fully remote, and areas with a lot of broadband access were more likely to be remote.

But other figures showed districts that had a high percentage of poverty and a high proportion of single mothers raising children were also more likely to be remote.

“The transition to remote learning does not affect everyone equally,” said Andrew Gardner, a Davidson College student who worked on the project. “And, overwhelmingly, students who are already disadvantaged faced the greatest additional challenge with remote learning.”

For many districts, it’s important to have equity–students having the same educational opportunities, no matter where they live in a district. However, the pandemic showed a lot of what was beyond the school’s control.

“A lot of students have had to cope in different ways, and a lot of school districts have had to cope in different ways to ensure the best educational experience possible,” said Samuel Owusu, another Davidson College student who assisted in the project.

The tracker also looked at race. In general, minority groups are disproportionately impacted by things such as poverty, lack of Internet access, or having a one-parent household. But those behind the Return2Learn Tracker said those categories matter in a child’s education, especially if they are at home.

“If we have some people that are getting opportunities that others are not, it’s not hurting our future equities, it’s hurting our economies,” said Marsicano.

“It definitely has highlighted a ‘have and have-nots’ situation,” said Catherine Truitt, Superintendent of Public Instruction for North Carolina.

Truitt said districts adjusted well to provide equitable access for remote learning, providing hotspots and community access. Some can’t get service due to location, and some can’t afford it.

“The U.S. pays some of the highest rates in the world for Internet service,” said Truitt.

There are two big questions that haven’t yet been answered by the tracker–first, is whether it’s a good idea for districts to head back to class; and second, whether it was a good idea to go remote at the beginning of the pandemic.

Those behind the tracker said those questions could be answered with the data they’re getting in the coming months, and they hope the information can be used for deciding the best measures if remote learning were to happen again on another long-term basis.