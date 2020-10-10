Davidson basketball player, activist, forms organization to help minority youth

DAVIDSON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Davidson star basketball player Kellan Grady is known for making a big impact on the court, but several events this year–from the killing of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, to a bad experience during a protest–have led him to try and make an impact off the court.

Davidson star guard Kellan Grady is no stranger to hate from opposing fans.

“It comes with the territory when you’re a good player on the road,” Grady said.

But this summer the Wildcats, the senior was subject to a different kind of hate that had nothing to do with beating another team. Instead, it had to do with the color of his skin.

“It was a scene with a lot of negativity and hatred just being spewed out,” said Grady.

On August 27, Grady arrived at a demonstration near Davidson’s campus. On one side of the street was what he described as a group of anti-gay/anti-abortion, white supremacist demonstrators. On the other side were Davidson College students and townspeople opposing them.

Grady says the group of demonstrators started hurling racial slurs at him, but he didn’t react until he heard one of the Davidson faculty members got pushed.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“I just walked over to see if she was okay or had some support around her and as I crossed the street some guy started spewing out the things you saw in the video,” Grady said. “He started calling me a Black Lives Matter thug multiple times and racial slurs and said I was dressed up like a black thug. I realized they viewed me as a subhuman and someone that was innately bad so you’re kind of filled with rage.”

Grady was pulled away, angry, but not discouraged.

“It kind of motivated me to continue to be pursuant in that quest for a more just world,” he said.

The senior sociology major had already started a movement of his own in June called C.A.R.E., which stands for College Athletes for Respect and Equality, a social justice initiative aimed at educating and empowering the younger generation.

He’ll also take part in a virtual summit for the advancement of blacks in sports where he’ll discuss his effort to enact change in his community.

Grady says the events of this year, whether it was the deaths of George Floyd or Breonna Taylor, or the demonstration near campus have all propelled him to find his voice.

“Just because you are a minority athlete doesn’t mean you are exclusively that and don’t have the right to be expressive and express your frustrations like everyone else can.”

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE