Mecklenburg reports 4th COVID-19 related death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials say there are now four deaths and 650 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday.

The North Carolina Department of Public Health announced on Saturday the total number of state residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 2,402.

24 deaths have been reported in the state and nearly 39,000 tests have been conducted.

Other than Mecklenburg only two other counties in the state have eclipsed 100.

On Saturday Catawba County reported two new cases bringing that area’s total number of confirmed cases to 22. Caldwell County also says it has six new cases.

Burke County reported its first COVID-19 related death on Saturday. A statement was released by local health leaders saying a woman in her 70’s with underlying health conditions had died from complications with the virus.

The Pavilion Health Center nursing facility in south Charlotte said in a release on Saturday they have three confirmed cases.

Meanwhile in Chester, South Carolina, the mayor has declared a state of emergency and has ordered a curfew to go into effect beginning Sunday from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.

40 deaths are now being reported in South Carolina, up six from Friday. State leaders also say 217 new cases have been confirmed bringing the state tally to 1,917.

Two of those deaths are from Rock Hill, which has 81 positive tests.