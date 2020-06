Daily COVID-19 cases drop under 1K for 1st time in 5 days in NC

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Gov. Cooper is set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon with state health and emergency management leaders.

983 more cases and nine additional deaths have been recorded since yesterday. There are now 45,102 confirmed cases and 1,118 total deaths statewide. 797 patients are currently hospitalized

North Carolina has seen a significant increase over the last few weeks in daily case reports. 1,768 new cases were reported on Friday, a single-day record. Other states such as Florida and Texas set single-day records this weekend.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 7,321 positive cases and 124 related deaths

Union County – 733 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Anson County – 87 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 164 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 716 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Rowan County – 901 positive cases and 37 related deaths

Iredell County – 446 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cleveland County – 159 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Gaston County – 525 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Lincoln County – 140 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 435 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 50 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 726 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Caldwell County – 249 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Wilkes County – 544 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 6 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 44 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 43 positive cases and 1 related death

