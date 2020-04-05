Daily COVID-19 numbers on Palm Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As many people headed to a virtual Mass to celebrate Palm Sunday, North Carolina continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic across the region.

The North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services released new statewide numbers related to the coronavirus on Sunday.

So far the state has seen 31 deaths while 2,585 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. 40,045 tests have been performed and there are currently 261 who are hospitalized. 89 counties have positive cases.

Mecklenburg reported two new fatalities risingg the county tally to six with a total number of 665 cases.

Deaths have been confirmed in Mecklenburg, Catawba, Rowan, Gaston, Burke, and Cabarrus counties, among others.

Palm Sunday: Pope celebrates without public in St. Peter’s

The age group of 25-49 makes up 41 percent of the patients while 84 percent of the deaths are 65 and older.

51 percent of the positive tests are with females.

Catawba County reported two new cases Sunday, bringing its tally up to 24.

On Saturday Mecklenburg County reported its fourth COVID-19 related death.

Meanwhile in South Carolina four new deaths are being reported bringing the tally to 44. 132 new cases have been confirmed bringing the Palmetto State’s total to 2,049. Three of those who died are described as elderly individuals and one middle-aged patient from Clarendon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties.