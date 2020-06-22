Daily chances for showers, storms this week as summertime pattern moves in

LIVE NEIGHBORHOOD STORM WATCH UPDATE

It’s the first official week of summer! We’ll be in a typical summertime pattern this week, too. Expect daily chances of showers and storms, mainly through the middle of the week.

Any storms leftover Monday evening will fade away, leaving us with a dry overnight and Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, expect more coverage of the showers and storms compared to Monday, when most areas stayed dry.

The risk of any damaging storms is low, but continue to stay weather aware. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

An approaching cold front will keep the chance of storms in the mix for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and heading into the weekend look drier.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 70.