Acting D.C. Metro police chief criticizes Army response to Capitol riot, highlighting tragic deaths

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A second D.C. police officer was found dead more than two weeks after the insurrection at the Capitol, according to the acting Chief of Police. The news came as he testified on the security failures that took place on Jan. 6 and criticized the Army’s response.

Acting Chief Robert Contee, III said the Metropolitan Police Department recognized that there was a possibility for violence that they were “prepared to support our federal partners with a First Amendment assembly that was held primarily on federal land.”

The Chief went on the say that MPD officers were on 12-hour shifts prior to the demonstrations with all officers required on-duty. He says U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Park Police, and U.S Capitol Police were all out and stationed with a focus on a specific area of the city.

Contee says at the request mutual aid was requested from several area police departments to be on standby and more than 300 members of D.C. National Guard were deployed.

“However, these resources were barely enough to counter an event that had never happened in the

history of the United States,” the Chief said, noting that thousands were in the mob that stormed the Capitol.

Contee says the then Chief of the Capitol Police, Steve Sund, requested backup from Metropolitan Police.

“The violent mob overran protective measures at the Capitol in an attempted insurrection, prior to MPD officers arrival to the west front. By 1:50 p.m., MPD had declared the assembly to be a riot,” Contee said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The Chief says they reached out the Department of the Army, which he claims was “tepid” and “reluctant to send the D.C. National Guard.”

“I was able to quickly deploy my force and issue directives to them while they were in the field,” Contee said. “And I was honestly shocked that the National Guard could not – or would not – do the same.”

He continued on to say that MPD officers fell under violent attack with other law enforcement, and for seven hours officers were engaged in “literal battle” with physical combat required

“This was not a peaceful protest; this was not a crowd trying to express their first amendment rights,” he said. “Those seven hours…will be indelibly etched on the memories of every law enforcement officer who was on the scene.”

Contee then announced that one of the Metropolitan Police officers was found dead weeks after the difficult and traumatic attack.

“Tragically, two officers who were at the Capitol on January 6th, one each from the Capitol

Police and MPD, took their own lives in the aftermath of that battle,” Contee said. “We honor the service and sacrifices of Officers Brian Sicknick, Howard Liebengood, and Jeffery Smith, and offer

condolences to all the grieving families.”

Contee said 65 MPD members sustained injuries documented in injury reports and many more sustained injuries they did not report.